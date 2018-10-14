Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Maharashtra schools told not to allow students read book making ‘derogatory’ references on Chhatrapati Sambhaji

Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research Deputy Director Garad said that an expert historian committee should be constituted and until further orders from the state government, the book should not be made available to students.

Mumbai | Published: October 14, 2018 8:41:40 am
It is claimed that derogatory references have been made to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Lakhe Prakashan's textbook on Samarth Shri Ramdas Swami.

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research (Academic Authority) has directed all education officers to inform school headmasters in their respective areas to collect copies of Lakhe Prakashan’s textbook on Samarth Shri Ramdas Swami and keep the same in their custody. The directive also said the students should not be allowed to read the book. Claiming that derogatory references have been made to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Vikas Garad, MSCER Deputy Director (Coordination), has objected to Prakashan’s textbook, which is a part of the school curriculum.

Garad said that an expert historian committee should be constituted and until further orders from the state government, the book should not be made available to students. “All headmasters should take custody of the books in their school premises,” he added. Garad has directed the education officers of municipal corporations as well as primary and secondary schools, along with education inspectors and administrative officers to inform all schools of his directive.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, sought an apology from Education Minister Vinod Tawde. “If the distribution of the book containing disrespectful materials about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is not stopped, then strict action should be taken against the book’s author and publisher,” he added.

