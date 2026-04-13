Teachers threaten statewide agitation over salary delay in Maharashtra schools

The Maharashtra Purogami Teachers Association has formally written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior education officials, calling the delay a serious procedural lapse and demanding immediate intervention.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 10:40 PM IST
classroom, maharashtra schoolsSalaries, typically credited within the first two to three days of the month, remain unpaid even on April 13, leaving employees in the dark with no official communication from the state’s school education department. (Source: File/ Representational)
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Teachers across aided and government schools in Maharashtra have threatened to launch a statewide agitation if their salaries for March are not released within the week, as delays stretch well beyond the usual payment cycle.

The warning comes amid growing anger among teaching and non-teaching staff, many of whom say they have been left struggling to manage household expenses, loan EMIs and children’s education costs. Salaries, typically credited within the first two to three days of the month, remain unpaid even on April 13, leaving employees in the dark with no official communication from the state’s school education department.

The Maharashtra Purogami Teachers Association has formally written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior education officials, calling the delay a serious procedural lapse and demanding immediate intervention.

“Monthly salary is a basic right, and this delay is absolutely unacceptable. If salaries are not disbursed within this week, we will initiate a statewide agitation,” said Tanaji Kamble, state president of the association. He added that while the government may be investigating irregularities, “it is unjust to penalise honest employees by withholding their salaries.”

Teachers say the delay has already caused tangible financial strain.

“Even if there are occasional delays at the end of the financial year, this is far beyond normal. We are now waiting for nearly half a month. It has become difficult to manage basic expenses,” said a senior teacher from a Mumbai school.

Mahesh Palkar, Director of School Education (Secondary) denied any connection between salary delay and ongoing verification process on Shalarth system. “This is general delay due to end of financial year, which is not uncommon. Bills have been issued now and salary will be disbursed soon,” he said. Officials have informally indicated that the delay is linked to a technical glitch in the Shalarth system, the state’s payroll platform used for disbursing salaries. The issue coincides with an ongoing digital verification drive of employee records, launched after a scam involving fraudulent Shalarth IDs used to generate illegal salary payments.

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Union representatives said the verification process, aimed at improving transparency, should not disrupt timely salary payments.

“Irregularities must be investigated, but genuine employees should not suffer due to administrative lapses,” Kamble said.

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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