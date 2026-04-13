Teachers threaten statewide agitation over salary delay in Maharashtra schools

Salaries, typically credited within the first two to three days of the month, remain unpaid even on April 13, leaving employees in the dark with no official communication from the state’s school education department. (Source: File/ Representational)

Teachers across aided and government schools in Maharashtra have threatened to launch a statewide agitation if their salaries for March are not released within the week, as delays stretch well beyond the usual payment cycle.

The warning comes amid growing anger among teaching and non-teaching staff, many of whom say they have been left struggling to manage household expenses, loan EMIs and children’s education costs. Salaries, typically credited within the first two to three days of the month, remain unpaid even on April 13, leaving employees in the dark with no official communication from the state’s school education department.

The Maharashtra Purogami Teachers Association has formally written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior education officials, calling the delay a serious procedural lapse and demanding immediate intervention.