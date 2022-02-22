Maharashtra: Schools open for offline learning, but midday meals still suspended

Weeks after schools resumed offline learning, midday meal service has not restarted in government-run schools across Maharashtra. The scheme, which provides nutritious meals for children from underprivileged backgrounds, was suspended during the pandemic and has not yet been reactivated.

The midday meal scheme had shifted from serving cooked meals to distribution of grains to children during the pandemic after schools were closed for offline operations in August 2021.

Director of Education (Primary) Dinkar Temkar, who is handling the midday meal scheme, said, “After the system to provide foodgrain was started, distribution of stock was approved until February 2022. In some schools, the distribution work is complete whereas in others it is still underway. Considering the situation, we cannot start serving cooked midday meals in only a few places. More so, this shift from distribution of foodgrains to serving cooked meals again will also need required approvals, which is on priority.”

As per the new process, students from Classes I to V were given 100 gm rice and 53 gm lentils per day whereas students from classes VI-VIII were given 150 gm rice and 80 gm lentils per day. This plan was for 154 days until February 2022 under which distribution of grains was done on a monthly basis by schools. Now that schools have resumed offline operations, schools have sought clarity on what should be the process now.

There has been no planning by the state government to restart the service in schools, which has been a driving force for good attendance in schools, especially from the rural areas of Maharashtra, experts said.

Vijay Kombe, a zilla parishad school teacher from Wardha, who is also secretary of the State Primary Teachers’ Association, said, “The midday meal should be served at the school as it helps bring more students to school. Now that students are back in school, the government should start the process of serving cooked meals.”

While in rural areas persons are already appointed for cooking and serving the meal in school under this scheme, in urban areas, local civic bodies appoint self-help groups of women who provide cooked meals to schools.