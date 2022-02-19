Maharashtra: Schools for children with special needs may reopen from March 1

With Covid-19 cases on the decline and most of the activities resumed, the Maharashtra government has now decided to reopen schools for children with special needs from March 1, as per the local situation.

“The Covid-19 situation is not the same across the state. The schools for Class 1 to 12 have been reopened in the areas where Covid has declined and there is a rising demand [for resuming offline classes] from citizens. The state government, while allowing reopening of schools from January 24, has given powers to the municipal commissioner or district disaster management authority to take decisions in their respective area depending upon the situation,” said a state government resolution.

Similarly, schools and training for children with special needs can be restarted from March 1, it said, adding that the same procedure would be followed as for general schools, and the district disaster management officer would take the decision regarding special schools as per the Covid situation in the areas under their respective jurisdiction. However, it would be mandatory for the institutes and special schools to strictly follow the state government directions on Covid measures.

Most of the general schools have resumed offline classes partially. Students are called in batches to avoid crowding. Schools have also continued with online teaching.