Maharashtra school bus operators warn of fee hike over fuel prices

The bus operators claim that frequent hikes in fuel prices have made it difficult for operators to finalise a uniform fee structure before the start of this academic year. (Express: File photo)

Ahead of the new academic year beginning in June, the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) in Maharashtra has warned of a fee hike due to the recent rise in fuel prices. Furthermore, the Association has urged the government to allow schools to function in hybrid mode to reduce the number of days students need to use school buses.

The Association claims that frequent hikes in fuel prices – where cost is changing in days – have made it difficult for operators to finalise a uniform fee structure before the start of this academic year.

In a statement issued on this SBOA stated, “School bus operators, who are already facing severe financial pressure due to increasing operational expenses, maintenance costs, insurance premiums, permits, staff salaries, and compliance requirements, may now be compelled to revise school bus transportation fees if fuel prices continue to rise further.”