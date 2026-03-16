Maharashtra to tap SC, ST sub-plan funds for Namo Shetkari payouts

Facing rising expenditure on welfare schemes, the Maharashtra government has decided to partly fund its flagship Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Fund from allocations meant for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) sub-plans, shifting a portion of the financial burden away from the agriculture department.

Launched in June 2023 on the lines of the Centre’s PM-Kisan scheme ahead of the 2024 general elections, the programme provides Rs 2,000 every quarter to farmers. Around 90 lakh farmers in the state receive the benefit.

According to the state budget presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the scheme cost Rs 4,063.7 crore in 2024-’25, while the expenditure for 2025-’26 is estimated at Rs 6,060 crore. So far, the entire amount has been borne by the agriculture department.