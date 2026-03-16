Maharashtra to tap SC, ST sub-plan funds for Namo Shetkari payouts

Facing rising expenditure on welfare schemes, the Maharashtra government has decided to partly fund its flagship Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Fund from allocations meant for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) sub-plans, shifting a portion of the financial burden away from the agriculture department.
Launched in June 2023 on the lines of the Centre’s PM-Kisan scheme ahead of the 2024 general elections, the programme provides Rs 2,000 every quarter to farmers. Around 90 lakh farmers in the state receive the benefit.
According to the state budget presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the scheme cost Rs 4,063.7 crore in 2024-’25, while the expenditure for 2025-’26 is estimated at Rs 6,060 crore. So far, the entire amount has been borne by the agriculture department.
From 2026-’27, however, the government plans to distribute part of the cost across departments handling SC and ST welfare.
The agriculture department has proposed an outlay of Rs 4,787.40 crore for the scheme in 2026-’27. In Addition, Rs 696.90 crore will be paid from the SC sub-plan and Rs 575.70 crore from the ST sub-plan.
Officials said the shift is in line with the state’s policy that personal benefit schemes should draw funds from the departments corresponding to the beneficiary category.
“These are personal benefit schemes. As per the government policy, allocations for such benefits will be made from respective departments. Farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes will be paid from the SC sub-plan and tribal farmers from the ST sub-plan,” said an agriculture department official.
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The government had earlier used a similar mechanism to share the financial burden of its Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme through the SC and ST sub-plans.
Officials argued that the move will not affect existing welfare schemes as allocations under the sub-plans have increased. The SC sub-plan outlay has been raised to Rs 23,150 crore in 2026-’27 from Rs 22,568 crore in 2025-’26, while the ST sub-plan has increased to Rs 21,723 crore from Rs 21,495 crore.
Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who had earlier raised concerns over using SC funds for the Ladki Bahin scheme, said the government was following an established policy. “The decision is as per government policy,” he said. Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike was unavailable for comment.
However, social activists warned that the practice risks diluting funds meant specifically for marginalised communities.
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“The money under the sub-plan is meant for schemes targeted at Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Diverting it to broader welfare programmes could reduce funds available for initiatives specifically meant for these communities,” said Dr Sanjay Dabhade, state committee member of the National Forum for Tribal Rights.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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