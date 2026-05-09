Will challenge HC order granting 254 acres of govt land to builders in SC:  Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The Maharashtra government has decided to file a Special Leave Peition (SLP), challenging the Bombay High Court order that granted approximately 254.88 acres of prime land worth hundreds of crores in Mira-Bhayandar to two builders. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed the same.

The April 30 order of the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of handing over the land in Mouje Bhayandar area of Mira-Bhayandar to Estate Investment and Mira Real Estate Developers.

According to the revenue department, since 1948, unauthorised changes were made in the revenue records without obtaining prior permission from the government. Initially, the names of ‘Estate Investment Company’ and later ‘Mira Salt Works’ were illegally inserted. In 1958, due to its use as salt pans, the name of the Central Government’s Salt Department was added.