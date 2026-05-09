Will challenge HC order granting 254 acres of govt land to builders in SC:  Chandrashekhar Bawankule

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The Maharashtra government has decided to file a Special Leave Peition (SLP), challenging the Bombay High Court order that granted approximately 254.88 acres of prime land worth hundreds of crores in Mira-Bhayandar to two builders. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed the same.
The April 30 order of the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of handing over the land in Mouje Bhayandar area of Mira-Bhayandar to Estate Investment and Mira Real Estate Developers.
According to the revenue department, since 1948, unauthorised changes were made in the revenue records without obtaining prior permission from the government. Initially, the names of ‘Estate Investment Company’ and later ‘Mira Salt Works’ were illegally inserted. In 1958, due to its use as salt pans, the name of the Central Government’s Salt Department was added.
Subsequently, the matter regarding ownership reached the Supreme Court, which directed that an appeal be filed before the Thane district collector. In 2002, the district collector rejected the claim of Mira Salt Company and ordered that the entire land be vested with the state government, the revenue department said.
In 2019, the companies and the Central Government’s Salt Commissioner filed a First Appeal in the Bombay High Court. On April 30, the High Court rejected the Salt Commissioner’s appeal and ruled that the land belongs to Mira Salt Works.
Stating that the land belongs to the state government, Bawankule said, “The Bombay High Court order effectively allows transfer of government land to private owners. The Government of Maharashtra will challenge this order in the Supreme Court to protect public property. We will strongly defend the state’s ownership rights over this valuable land.
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