Maharashtra: SBWL nod for 1,680-crore water pipeline for Aurangabad city

The State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) on Monday approved the Rs 1,680.5-crore water pipeline that will run through the Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary for Aurangabad, which is grappling with a water crisis. After the SBWL nod, the proposal will be tabled before the National Board for Wildlife.

Nathsagar reservoir of Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary caters to Aurangabad city. According to estimates, the city requires 278 million litres of water daily. The pipeline, commissioned in 1975-76, was designed to carry 56 MLD and is now functioning below 50 per cent capacity, while a pipeline of 100 MLD capacity, which was installed in 1991-92, is damaged. “There is an urgent need to plan for the present and future requirements of water for the ever-expanding Aurangabad city,” read the justification for the project included in the proposal.

Amid water shortage and erratic supply, Aurangabad residents took to the streets and said they are considering boycotting the civic election. Several political parties have also led the agitation in the city, demanding a better water supply. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis staged a protest over the water crisis on May 23. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also briefly mentioned the city’s water problems during his recent rally.

The board has approved the project along with six conditions. The project proponent agency has been asked to ensure that minimum water is retained in the reservoir for birds at any time of the year so that water and food will be available throughout the year. “Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary is a drought-prone area. It is an important site for migratory birds. To provide ample food and water to the birds, at least 50 per cent of water needs to be stored in the sanctuary at any point time of year so that even if less rain occurs in the subsequent monsoon, in the next monsoon the remaining water can take care of the winter visiting birds,” read one of the six conditions.

Jayakwadi bird sanctuary, spread over 341.05 square kilometres in Aurangabad and Ahmednagar districts, was notified in 1986. It is home to 234 species of resident and migratory birds, among other creatures.