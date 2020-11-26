Maharashtra: Sarnaik seeks a week’s time to appear before ED, says ‘in quarantine’

Pratap Sarnaik

A day after the ED conducted searches at the residences and offices of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son Vihang, the MLA has requested the ED for a week’s time to appear before it.

While Sarnaik has said he was in Covid-19 quarantine, Vihang is with his wife, who has been hospitalised due to hypertension. Sources said both were expected to appear before the ED on Wednesday.

Sarnaik, a three-time Sena MLA from Thane, had initiated a breach of privilege motion against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He was also one of the first politicians in the state to seek a re-investigation into the Anvay Naik suicide case, for which Goswami was subsequently arrested by the Raigad Police.

As per norms, the ED issues three notices to the accused asking them to appear before them for questioning. The agency gets the right to arrest them on grounds of non-cooperation if they fail to appear before it.

