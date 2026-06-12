Sanjay Raut: ‘Leaders like Sharad Pawar, Mamata, KCR who left the Congress should unite, make the party stronger’

Raut told reporters in Mumbai that Congress needs to become stronger and leaders who had formed separate parties after leaving it should rethink their position in the present political situation. (Express Archive)

A day after Congress leader Nana Patole claimed that Sharad Pawar had proposed the merger of his party with his, and leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) denied the claim, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said leaders who left Congress in the past should make efforts to “come together”.

Raut told reporters in Mumbai that Congress needs to become stronger and leaders who had formed separate parties after leaving it should rethink their position in the present political situation.

“The Congress has to become stronger. Leaders who came out of the Congress and built their own parties, whether Sharad Pawar, KCR, or Mamata Banerjee, should understand the situation in the country. If we want to fight those in power at the Centre, everyone will have to come together,” Raut said.