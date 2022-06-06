Maharashtra sanctions two new wildlife sanctuaries in Jalgaon and Gadchiroli

The State Board for Wildlife sanctioned two new sanctuaries in a meeting on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Kishor Rithe, a member of the committee, said the two sanctuaries are at Muktai Bhavani in Muktainagar in Jalgaon district and Kolamarka in Gadchiroli district.

The sanctuary at Muktai Bhavani will be spread over 122 sq km and it is located between Melghat and Yaval. Tigers from Melghat often come here for breeding.

The second one, Kolamarka, is home to 22 wild buffaloes.

The SBWL had proposed creation of one more sanctuary at Mahendri, but the chief wildlife warden said a call will be taken later on this.

The SBWL approved 12 new conservation reserves that cover an area of 692.74 sq Km and are located in Chivatibari and Aladari in Dhule district, Kalwan, Muragad, Trimbakeswar, Igatpuri in Nashik district, Masai Pathar in Kolhapur, Mogar kasa in Nagpur, Dare khurd in Satara, Bhor in Pune, Raigad and Roha in Raigad district. The SBWL has proposed 18 more reserves.

The SBWL has also declared some areas of Mayuresh, Bor, New Bor, Extended bor, Narnala, Lonar, Gugamal, Yedshi-Ramlingghat, Naigaon – Mayur and Yedshi – Rehekuri as critical wildlife habitats.