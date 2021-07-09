Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 3,635 crore to tackle natural calamities in coastal Konkan

At a meeting of Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “In the wake of changing climatic conditions, leading to natural disasters the authority should decide their priorities in taking up projects." (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government Friday sanctioned a Rs 3,635-crore fund to tackle natural calamities in the coastal Konkan region in Maharashtra. The amount will be spent on multi-disaster management projects in the region, officials said.

At a meeting of Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “In the wake of changing climatic conditions, leading to natural disasters the authority should decide their priorities in taking up projects. The focus should be to minimise the loss of human lives… All infrastructure to override the impact of natural calamities, which is a recurring phenomenon in the coastal belt of Konkan, should be dealt with to bring relief to residents.”

Thackeray also urged the authorities to install projects to avoid power disruptions and smaller watershed projects in the region.

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar, state secretary Sitaram Kunte and other senor officials were also present at the meeting, held through video conference.

While reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said there is already a provision of Rs 1,700 crore contingency funds to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now, they are talking of a third wave and new variants. We have to be prepared to take new challenges thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

There are several districts that are still reeling under the pandemic which is a “cause of concern. At the same time, there is demand from some quarters to relax the Covid guidelines. The state government is holding discussions with industries and other sectors. After carefully assessing the situation, we will make a decision,” the CM said.