Maharashtra: Sadavarte’s police custody extended in Pawar residence attack case

Arrested on charges of orchestrating the purported attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s Silver Oak residence in Mumbai on Friday, Gunaratna Sadavarte (44) was produced before a magistrate court in Girgaon on Monday after the end of his two-day police custody. Thereafter, magistrate NA Patel extended Sadavarte’s police custody till April 13.

Earlier, presenting his arguments, public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had said that banners displaying a photograph of Sadavarte along with a message warning Sharad Pawar – “Saavdhan Sharad (Beware, Sharad)” – were put up prior to Friday’s rally by striking MSRTC workers.

Notably, Sadavarte is the legal counsel of protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees.

Gharat also alleged that Rs 530 was collected individually from nearly one lakh MSRTC workers, and at least Rs 1.84 crore of the collected amount was with Sadavarte. The prosecutor claimed that they must first locate Sadavarte’s old mobile phone to find out if the ‘conspiracy’ was hatched before April.

The police in their remand application said they have analysed CCTV camera footage from the residence of Sadavarte and found four other co-accused visiting his house. They added that one of them was Abhishek Patil, who reportedly led the mob at Pawar’s residence.

Defence counsel Girish Kulkarni said, “There was no damage to any individual or property. They (protestors) did not get to meet Sharad Pawar nor did they get to enter his residence… So, there is no conspiracy and hence nothing to investigate.”

Kulkarni added that “the police had intelligence but they failed to stop the protestors and now they are making up the conspiracy theory to defend themselves. If Rs 1.84 crore has been taken from workers, then has any worker complained to the police about its misuse? For all other points made by the police, physical custody of my client is not required.”

Notably, another 110 protestors were also arrested from Friday’s rally.