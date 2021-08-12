Maharashtra Sadan corruption case: Bhujbal files discharge plea in court, says no evidence of irregularities

NCP LEADER Chhagan Bhujbal has recently filed a discharge plea before a special court in the Maharashtra Sadan alleged corruption case. Bhujbal has said that there is no evidence of any irregularities or corruption by him as the then state minister of the Public Works Department and the deputy chief minister.

In 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a case against at least 11 persons alleging that a developer was favoured for a project under which an RTO land in Andheri was to be handed over for a project in lieu of construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and an RTO building in Tardeo.

In a recent order, the special court had discharged five persons, including the developers booked in the case, stating that there was no ground to prove charges of corruption, cheating, criminal breach of trust against them. The ACB had alleged that at the instance of Bhujbal a committee of ministers’ meeting was called and the developer was given conditional approval. Bhujbal has claimed that there were no irregularities in this.

Among those discharged from the case are Arun Deodhar, the then superintending engineer, and directors of the developer firm KS Chamankar Enterprises who were booked for criminal conspiracy with the public servants for eventual loss to the government.

The court said that there were more than 100 communications on the issue between various departments before a status report was prepared based on which the developer was given the rights.

“There is no material prima facie showing that there was a meeting of mind of all the public servants and as members of conspiracy they hatched a plan to prepare a status report favourable to the developer,” the court said. The court said in the meeting, senior bureaucrats were present and it was difficult to accept that they were all misled into causing losses to the government.

Discharge pleas by Sameer Bhujbal and Pankaj Bhujbal are also pending hearings.

A separate case alleging money laundering was also filed by the Enforcement Directorate.