Three Mumbai redevelopment projects stalled in shadow of Maharashtra Sadan case get extensions

Three Mumbai redevelopment projects that had remained stalled for nearly two decades after Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who played a key role in clearing these projects, was named and arrested in the Maharashtra Sadan scam have now been granted retrospective deadline extensions by the state government.
The approvals were cleared at a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on infrastructure on December 9, 2025. Bhujbal was acquitted in the Maharashtra Sadan case by a special court on January 23, and the government resolution formalising the extensions was issued on February 3.
All three projects were originally sanctioned between 2001 and 2008, when Bhujbal held key positions in the state government, and had remained delayed for years amid scrutiny and procedural hurdles linked to allegations surrounding the Maharashtra Sadan construction case.
One of the three projects was approved in September 2001 when Bhujbal was Deputy Chief Minister. The other two received approvals in 2007 and 2008, during his tenure as Public Works Department minister.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhujbal, who currently holds the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, denied any involvement. He said he had absolutely no knowledge about the redevelopment projects, was not aware of any decisions on extensions, and had never enquired about them.
The first project involves redevelopment of government land in Ghatkopar East through a private developer. It was approved in September 2001, with the work order issued in August 2004 for a construction period of four years. The project has already received four extensions, the last valid till December 2019. On February 3, 2026, it was granted a fifth and final extension from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2027.
The second project relates to redevelopment of government land in Chembur. Approved by the cabinet sub-committee in August 2007, the work order was issued in June 2008 with a completion period of three-and-a-half years. After three extensions, the last of which ended in August 2021, the project was granted a fourth and final extension from August 27, 2021 to December 31, 2027.
The third project involves redevelopment of buildings at Mudran Kamgar Nagar in Andheri East and land parcel number 627 at Chunabhatti. The cabinet sub-committee approved the project in August 2008, and the work order was issued on August 31, 2009 with a four-year completion timeline. After two extensions ending in January 2021, the project was granted a third and final extension from January 28, 2021 to March 31, 2027.
A senior PWD official rejected any link between the extensions and Bhujbal’s acquittal. He said this was a routine administrative process, that approval for the extensions had already been granted in December, and that the department’s concern was only completion of the projects.
The Maharashtra Sadan case concerned alleged irregularities in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan, the state government’s guest house in New Delhi, during the early 2000s, when Chhagan Bhujbal was Public Works Department minister. Investigators alleged irregular tendering, cost escalation and loss to the exchequer, and Bhujbal was charged under corruption and criminal law provisions.
Bhujbal maintained that all key decisions, including awarding contracts and approving changes, were taken by a cabinet sub-committee on infrastructure and not by him individually. In January 2026, a special court acquitted him, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove criminal intent or personal misuse of office, and that the decisions were part of a collective cabinet process.
