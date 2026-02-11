Three Mumbai redevelopment projects stalled in shadow of Maharashtra Sadan case get extensions

Three Mumbai redevelopment projects that had remained stalled for nearly two decades after Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who played a key role in clearing these projects, was named and arrested in the Maharashtra Sadan scam have now been granted retrospective deadline extensions by the state government.

The approvals were cleared at a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on infrastructure on December 9, 2025. Bhujbal was acquitted in the Maharashtra Sadan case by a special court on January 23, and the government resolution formalising the extensions was issued on February 3.

All three projects were originally sanctioned between 2001 and 2008, when Bhujbal held key positions in the state government, and had remained delayed for years amid scrutiny and procedural hurdles linked to allegations surrounding the Maharashtra Sadan construction case.