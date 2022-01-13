Maharashtra Sadan case: Activist moves HC challenging order discharging Chhagan Bhujbal, son and nephew

Activist Anjali Damania on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court with a criminal revision application, seeking to quash a September 9, 2021 order of the special court discharging Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and seven others in the Maharashtra Sadan scam case, which is being probed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Along with Bhujbal, his son Pankaj, nephew Sameer and five others were cleared of all charges by special judge H S Satbhai.

Last month, Damania also filed an intervention application in the special court seeking to be heard while opposing the discharge application filed by the NCP leader in connection with alleged misconduct involving the construction of a central library in Kalina, when Bhujbal was the PWD minister. In 2016, the ED had arrested Bhujbal for alleged money-laundering. He remained behind bars until 2018, when the Bombay High Court granted him bail.

Damania said that along with others, she has been following up the case diligently from the beginning, filed the PIL in the Bombay High Court and has helped the investigating agency in the matter as she has knowledge about the case.

The plea by Damania read, “There has been gross miscarriage of justice in discharging the respondent accused by special court, which passed the judgment without taking into account the prosecution’s reference that this act of accused Chhagan Bhujbal was clear misuse of his position as he was a cabinet minister having charge only of Home and Tourism Department and had no authority to either interfere or any give instructions in respect of the matters related to the Transport Department.”

The plea, while seeking to quash and set aside the special court order, also sought direction to conclude the trial in an expeditious manner. The High Court will hear the plea in due course.