Maharashtra Sadan assistant resident commissioner sacked

THE STATE government on Wednesday removed the assistant resident commissioner of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi after purported video footage emerged of him misbehaving with Army jawans.

Officials said the regimental band of the Gorkha regiment had come to Maharashtra Sadan as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Wednesday. The incident took place when the jawans were having lunch at the Sadan’s executive dining hall. Assistant Resident Commissioner Vijay Kayarkar, while asking them to sit in the public dining hall, allegedly misbehaved with the jawans. Following this, the organisers of the programme and the jawans left, said an official.

Soon after the purported video of the incident went viral, the state government sacked Kayarkar. Sources said Minister Aaditya Thackeray has taken serious cognizance of the incident. Kayarkar was on deputation in Maharashtra Sadan from BSF. “The BSF has been asked to suspend Kayarkar and conduct a probe into the incident,” the official said.

