100-day drive to check licences, Marathi knowledge: Low enforcement on day one of crackdown: Auto, taxi drivers

The statewide exercise was pitched as a major compliance push aimed to crack down on permit violations, fake licences and unauthorised passenger services. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Maharashtra government’s much-publicised 100-day verification drive targeting autorickshaws, taxis and other public service vehicles got off to a subdued start on Friday, with minimal enforcement on the ground as Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) remained shut for Maharashtra Day.

The statewide exercise was pitched as a major compliance push aimed to crack down on permit violations, fake licences and unauthorised passenger services, while also assessing drivers’ basic Marathi proficiency. However, across Mumbai, there was little visible sign of enforcement on Day 1, with no coordinated checks at key junctions, railway stations or transport hubs.

Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar confirmed that the drive had formally commenced but declined to share operational details. “The verification drive has started from today onwards. However, I cannot share the specific locations where on-ground checks are occurring,” he said.