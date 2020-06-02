Maharashtra: Rs 50 lakh aid for staffer who dies on Covid duty

State Transport Minister Anil Parab announced that if any employee succumbs to Covid-19 while on duty, will be compensated with Rs 50 lakh by the state government. State Transport Minister Anil Parab announced that if any employee succumbs to Covid-19 while on duty, will be compensated with Rs 50 lakh by the state government.

A week after its first goods truck arrived in Mumbai with 150 boxes of Alphonso mangoes, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday announced that it had received bookings for 41 trucks from districts like Pune, Nashik and Satara.

MRSTC using its fleet of 300 trucks had started an additional service of transporting goods from its 250 depots across the state.

MSRTC has also started holding meetings with MIDC, warehouse owners and agriculture traders to tap in to the potential market and expand its reach. A separate department had been made to handle the transportation of these goods in each of the districts in the state.

State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Monday, which marked the 72nd foundation day, said MSRTC entering into transportation of goods has given it a new lease of life. Parab announced that if any employee succumbs to Covid-19 while on duty, will be compensated with Rs 50 lakh by the state government. He added that the state transport buses have ferried 5.5 lakh migrant workers during the lockdown.

