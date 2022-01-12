Maharashtra: Rs 468 crore from district annual funds to go to schemes for empowerment of women and children

Out of this, Rs 468 crore will be provided for women and child empowerment schemes, announced women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur.

The state cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod to allowing three per cent of the district annual funds to be utilised for empowerment schemes for women and children.

While outlining the objective, the minister said a decision has been made to bring various district-level offices of the women and child development department under one roof.

Accordingly, land will be made available through the Collectorate in every district to construct Mahila and Bal Vikas Bhawan. The construction will be based on Amravati pattern, she added.

Thakur said a total of 36 vehicles will be provided to the district women and child development officer in every district. These vehicles will be used to carry the goods produced by women self-help groups and those produced by the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) to the local market.

Under Integrated Child Development scheme, works such as construction of new Anganwadi centres, tube water supply, electricity supply, modernisation of kitchens and expansion of the Anganwadi centre buildings and its repairs will be promoted.