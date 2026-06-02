Maharashtra Cabinet clears road projects worth over ₹31,000 crore

In the first phase, around 1,500 km of roads will be taken up for improvement — 750 km under AIIB funding and 750 km under NDB funding. (Express file photo)

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved road projects worth more than ₹31,000 crore, including plans to improve around 1,500 km of major roads and up to 6,000 km of rural roads with financial assistance from international lending agencies.

The Cabinet approved the Maharashtra Road Improvement Project, under which the state will receive financial assistance from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the New Development Bank (NDB). The two institutions will provide assistance of USD 1 billion each in two phases, taking the total cost of the programme to around ₹24,884 crore.

In the first phase, around 1,500 km of roads will be taken up for improvement — 750 km under AIIB funding and 750 km under NDB funding. The government said priority would be given to roads in key economic corridors with heavy traffic and a high share of commercial vehicles.