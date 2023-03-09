Mumbai sees drop in road accidents, Maharashtra witnesses rise

Maharashtra reported 33,069 road accidents in 2022-23, resulting in 14,883 deaths and injuries to 27,218 people, according to statistics from the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23. Both the death and the injury counts have seen an increase from the corresponding figures of 29,477 and 23,071 respectively in 2021-22.

In Mumbai, however, accidents have seen a drop. In 2022-23, Mumbai reported 1,773 road accidents, killing 272 people and injuring 1,620 others. Last year (2021-22), Mumbai had reported 2,214 road accidents, killing 387 people and injuring 1,944 others.

While Maharashtra has seen a 12 per cent increase in road accidents this year from the last year, Mumbai has seen a 19 per cent drop.

Meanwhile, until October 2022, 2,078 deaths were reported on suburban railway tracks in Mumbai and 1,689 people were injured. This was an 18 per cent increase from the deaths reported in 2021-22, which were 1,752, while 1,106 others were injured.

In 2022-23, the highest number of deaths (933) on the suburban railway line in Mumbai was due to crossing of the railway line, while 579 deaths were due to falling from the train, and 556 due to other reasons such as death by suicide, electric shock, and natural deaths.

Data revealed that two deaths were due to falling in the gap at the platform.