Maharashtra: River-linking project to be expedited, says Jayant Patil

According to the project, 67 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) surplus water from Damanganga, Pinjal, Nar, Par and Tapi rivers would be diverted to drought-prone regions of Marathwada, north Maharashtra and Mumbai.

While reviewing river-linking projects, Minister for Water Resources and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday assured that surplus water flowing into the sea would be tapped to make Marathwada drought free.

Indicating that river interlinking projects started by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would be continued, Patil told mediapersons, “The project will be expedited. Maharashtra’s water share would be preserved (as the project entails linking of rivers in Gujarat and Maharashtra).”

Last year, the BJP-Shiv Sena-government had approved the mega project worth Rs 10,800 crore.

While Mumbai will receive 31 TMC, Marathwada will get 25 TMC and north Maharashtra 11 TMC.

In the absence of the river-linking project, 67 TMC of water would have flown to the sea.

