Licence checks, Marathi push: Maharashtra to begin drive for rickshaw drivers from May 1

In a bid to crack down on irregularities in the auto-rickshaw sector and push the use of Marathi among drivers, the state transport department will conduct a special licence verification drive between May 1 and August 15. The campaign will include scrutiny of permits, badges, and licences, along with an assessment of drivers’ working knowledge of Marathi.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the exercise is aimed at curbing fake licences and ensuring transparency in passenger services, while also improving communication between drivers and commuters. “Basic knowledge of Marathi is necessary for smooth interaction with passengers. During the drive, we will also verify whether drivers are able to communicate in Marathi,” he said.

Officials said the drive will focus on identifying duplication and malpractice in licence issuance.

Data collected during the campaign will be used to streamline regulations and ensure that genuine and eligible drivers are not disadvantaged.

The initiative comes amid the government’s broader push to make “functional Marathi” mandatory for commercial passenger vehicle drivers.

At a meeting held at Mantralaya with representatives of rickshaw and taxi unions, Sarnaik said the policy would be implemented in a phased and non-punitive manner.

“This is not a punitive drive. No licences will be cancelled immediately. Our approach is to create awareness and give drivers adequate time to learn the language,” Sarnaik said, adding that the government plans to introduce a short-term Marathi course tailored for drivers.

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The transport department is also expected to roll out awareness campaigns and workshops to help drivers acquire basic language skills. Union representatives, who attended the meeting, have expressed support for the initiative and indicated willingness among drivers to learn Marathi.

Authorities emphasised that Mumbai’s diverse workforce makes basic knowledge of the local language essential to avoid misunderstandings and improve service delivery. Officials believe that better communication will enhance commuter experience and customer satisfaction.

Alongside language checks, the department will conduct a detailed review of whether bogus licences, badges, or permits have been issued. Ensuring law and order and maintaining accountability in the public transport system are key objectives of the drive.

Sarnaik also cautioned against misinformation surrounding the policy, urging stakeholders to remain calm. “Some misconceptions are being spread. There is no need for panic. This is an awareness-driven initiative, and all concerned will be given sufficient time to comply,” he said.

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The findings of the three-and-a-half-month drive will inform further policy decisions, including potential regulatory changes in the sector.

The notification comes ahead of a statewide verification drive beginning May 1, during which officials are expected to check licences, permits and badges alongside basic Marathi proficiency, indicating that the proposed policy may soon move into enforcement.

Sarnaik reiterated that the move is not intended to penalise drivers. “Our aim is to improve communication between drivers and passengers.

Drivers, especially those from non-Marathi backgrounds, will be supported and given adequate time to adapt,” he said.

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However, implementation at scale remains a challenge. In Mumbai alone, the policy could affect lakhs of drivers operating across shifts, raising questions over how training and assessment will be carried out.

Uncertainty also persists around app-based drivers linked to aggregator platforms such as Ola and Uber, with no clarity yet on enforcement mechanisms.

With the draft open for public suggestions, the coming weeks are likely to shape how the state balances regulation with practicality.