Maharashtra: Revival programme for 103 rivers in the state kicks off

The state’s Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Cultural Affairs have launched a programme in conjunction with a Nadi Samvad Yatra to revive Maharashtra’s rivers and spread awareness about them among the people.

A total of 103 rivers across Maharashtra, which are part of the river basins of Krishna, Godavari, Tapi and Narmada as well as 27 west-flowing rivers, will be a part of the ‘Chala Januya Nadila’ (Know our Rivers) programme.

The programme aims to map the condition of these rivers from their source till the end, study cultural interactions of communities with the rivers around them, take time-bound measures to mitigate river pollution, map encroachments and educate the communities interacting with the rivers.

The decision was taken by the government on September 30 and a government resolution detailing the objectives and roadmap of the project was issued on October 14.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, Samvad Yatras for river rejuvenation for the Nadi Samvad Abhiyan have been planned across the country.

A state-level committee has been formed for the Chala Januya Nadila project, which will be presided over by the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and comprise more than 19 other government representatives — all secretaries of various other departments in the state.

It will also have 10 non-governmental representatives, who will be experts in their various fields. Committees have also been set up in each district corresponding to the rivers selected for the programme. Each of these committees will be headed by the Collector of the district, will have 25 other government representatives from the local municipal corporation, education department official, health department official and district information officer. As a river may flow through two or more districts, the state-level committee will oversee such works where necessary.

Advertisement

The state and district-level committees have been given a broad 12-point outline of the programme, which includes launching the Nadi Samvad Abhiyan, create the means to spread water literacy in communities as well as information about water health and linked aspects of human health, and create a format of work to be done to create free-flowing uninterrupted rivers.

It aims at sensitising communities about river banks and biodiversity, creating a report on the catchment areas of each river and ways to revive the catchment area.

Some of the rivers selected include Indrayani, Pawna, Velganga, Mutha in Pune, Khushivali, Bhatsa, Bharangi, in Thane, Ulhas, Dahisar, Mithi, Walghat, Oshiwara, and Poisar rivers in Mumbai, the Krishna river in Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur, and other rivers in Krishna’s basin, and the Bhima River in Pune and Solapur.