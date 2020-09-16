Maharashtra: Retd Navy man beaten up by Sena workers meets Governor

Sharma, who met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan along with BJP leaders and legislators Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Atul Bhatkhalkar, said he wanted stringent action against his attackers. (File)

Four days after he was assaulted by Shiv Sainiks for posting a cartoon ridiculing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, retired Navy man Madan Sharma met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, seeking justice. He requested the Governor to express his displeasure to Thackeray over the incident.

Sharma, who met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan along with BJP leaders and legislators Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Atul Bhatkhalkar, said he wanted stringent action against his attackers.

Sharma later told mediapersons that henceforth he would associate himself with the BJP-RSS. “From today onwards, I’m with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they levelled allegations that I’m with BJP-RSS. So I’m with BJP-RSS from now on,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the six Shiv Sainiks who attacked Sharma were arrested again on Tuesday after the police invoked charges of house trespass against them. The men, including Kandivali East shakha pramukh Kamlesh Kadam, beat up Sharma on September 11. At that time, the men were booked for causing grievous injury, rioting and unlawful assembly. They were released on bail on September 12.

