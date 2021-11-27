Maharashtra: Retd IAS officer Nimbalkar appointed MPSC chairperson

Retired IAS officer Kishorraje Nimbalkar, who retired as chief of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran in September, was appointed the chairperson of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Friday.

Nimbalkar (60) joined the government as a deputy collector and worked as secretary, relief and rehabilitation, during the first and second wave of the Covid pandemic. He is also credited with playing a major role in transportation of migrant labourers to their home states besides erecting transit camps for people in various districts. Nimbalkar hails from Shirur tehsil of Pune district.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nimbalkar said, “My immediate task is to conduct interviews and examinations for the vacant posts in the government so that the administration work can be carried out in a smoother manner.’’