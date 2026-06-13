Maharashtra restricts bulk fuel purchase at petrol pumps, caps diesel sale at 200 litres per day

The government has now asked oil marketing companies to immediately inform petrol pump dealers and ensure compliance with the new restrictions. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel, directing industrial, institutional and commercial consumers not to purchase fuel from retail petrol pumps and instead source it only from wholesale outlets amid disruptions to fuel supply chains caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Under the new order, retail fuel stations cannot sell more than 200 litres of diesel per customer, per vehicle, per day.

Resale of diesel purchased from petrol pumps has also been prohibited.

In a Government Resolution (GR), the state said petrol and diesel should be sold only directly into vehicle fuel tanks or in PESO-certified containers.