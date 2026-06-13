Maharashtra restricts bulk fuel purchase at petrol pumps, caps diesel sale at 200 litres per day

The government said adequate fuel stocks are available but cited concerns over large diesel purchases by industrial consumers from retail outlets.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiJun 13, 2026 02:13 PM IST
petrol pumpThe government has now asked oil marketing companies to immediately inform petrol pump dealers and ensure compliance with the new restrictions. (Express Photo)
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The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel, directing industrial, institutional and commercial consumers not to purchase fuel from retail petrol pumps and instead source it only from wholesale outlets amid disruptions to fuel supply chains caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Under the new order, retail fuel stations cannot sell more than 200 litres of diesel per customer, per vehicle, per day.

Resale of diesel purchased from petrol pumps has also been prohibited.

In a Government Resolution (GR), the state said petrol and diesel should be sold only directly into vehicle fuel tanks or in PESO-certified containers.

This follows the Centre’s notification issued on June 11 under the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, aimed at curbing black marketing and hoarding of diesel.

The state said recent geopolitical developments have affected international fuel supply chains. While Maharashtra currently has adequate fuel stocks, the government said it had noticed instances in some districts where industrial and bulk consumers were purchasing diesel in large quantities from retail petrol pumps.

Earlier, on June 5, the state had issued directions against unauthorised fuel sales, adulteration, illegal transfer of petroleum products and overcharging at retail outlets.

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The government has now asked oil marketing companies to immediately inform petrol pump dealers and ensure compliance with the new restrictions.

The GR states that any violation will invite action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and provisions of the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005.

The restrictions will remain in force until the Centre withdraws its June 11 order.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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