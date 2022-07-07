Maharashtra reports 8 Covid deaths while cases continue to drop

Maharashtra reported eight Covid-related deaths on Thursday, the most in 24 hours amid the current surge in cases.

Two of these deaths — a nine-month-old suffering from Ischemic Heart Disease and Down’s Syndrome and a 90-year-old man with co-morbidities like hypertension and hernia — were in the financial capital Mumbai.

This indicates that fatalities are climbing even as cases are gradually plateauing, experts said. “We have observed this previously where the death rate climbs 2-3 weeks after a surge in cases. But there is nothing to worry about as the infection rate is still low. We are witnessing deaths among elderly people with co-morbidities,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the Covid-19 death committee.

The state recorded a total of 2,678 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday — a slight drop from the previous day’s 3,142 cases. In Mumbai, 540 new cases were reported on Thursday, down from 695 on Wednesday.

According to the latest report by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, 20 patients have been identified in Nagpur division with the new Omicorn variant BA.2.75.