Maharashtra reports 21,273 new Covid cases, positivity rate 10.4%

Workers in personal protective suits disinfecting outside Colaba, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra reported 21,273 Covid-19 cases and 425 deaths on Thursday, taking its active caseload to over 3 lakh and total deaths to 92,225.

The public health department on Thursday presented state statistics to the cabinet. According to the data, Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Satara and Kolhapur districts contributed 42 per cent of new infections. Nagpur and Nashik, which until recently came in the top five, have seen a reduction in new cases, and have been replaced by Satara and Kolhapur.

While 18 districts had a higher positivity rate than the state last week, the count reduced to 14 on Thursday. Maharashtra’s positivity rate is 10.4 per cent, down from 22.5 per cent a fortnight ago.

At least six cities or districts recorded over 1,000 fresh cases. Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,258 new cases and 36 deaths. Ahmednagar reported 1,406, Pune rural 1,287, Satara 2,561, Kolhapur 1,326 and Sangli 1167. Pune city recorded only 637 cases.

State officials said that of 425 deaths reported on Thursday, 267 occurred in the last 48 hours.

An analysis of districts that are witnessing a dearth of beds shows at least 18 districts are facing shortage of either isolation beds, or oxygen or ICU beds. The worst hit are Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Chandrapur.

Sangli and Chandrapur are falling short of over 10,000 isolation beds, while Kolhapur and Nashik are short of over 7,000 isolation beds. Seven districts are facing a dearth in ventilators and at least 10 a shortfall in ICUs. Data shows tribal districts of Chandrapur and Palghar are the worst hit, followed by rural parts of Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur.

With the virus spreading in rural areas and infrastructure poor, the death audit committee has observed that infrastructure inadequacy is causing more deaths.

The state’s overall Covid-19 caseload has touched 56.7 lakh.