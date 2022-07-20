Maharashtra reported 9-fold rise in Covid cases last month

In June, Maharashtra recorded a nine-fold rise in Covid-19 cases over May. The state also witnessed the most deaths in a month since March.

But the case fatality rate (CFR) — the ratio between deaths and confirmed or reported cases of a specific disease or medical condition within a given time — was low as 0.06 per cent, according to data provided by the state public health department.

In February, 782 of the 1,44,596 diagnosed patients in Maharashtra succumbed to Covid-19, showing a CFR of 0.54 per cent. With the flattening of the pandemic curve in March, the total Covid cases dropped to 8,319 with 31 deaths, which is 0.37 per cent CFR. Next month, the cases dropped further to 3,708 with 16 deaths and the CFR stood at 0.43 per cent. But as the state started witnessing a sudden surge in May, indicating a possible fourth wave, the number of cases rose to 8,212 with five deaths. The CFR was 0.06 per cent.

In June, the total cases climbed to 77,949 but the CFR remained constant at 0.06 per cent in the state. “Mumbai reported the most deaths (37) in the state in June. The CFR also shot up to 0.09 per cent — higher than the state’s average,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the Covid death committee.

Till June, the state recorded a CFR of 0.19 per cent as compared to 1.87 per cent in 2021.

“We always witness a rise in fatalities two-three weeks after hitting a peak in the pandemic curve. Similarly, the lastest surge started in May and the fatality rate got reflected in June,” said Supe.

Although the proportion of breakthrough infections and reinfections has increased, vaccination seem to continue to protect against moderate and severe disease, which helps contain deaths.

“Vaccines will confer sterilising immunity on everyone. They provide immunity against severe diseases and mortality. These are generation one vaccines made from the ancestral strain — it has never been claimed that vaccinated people will never get infected. If one gets infected, the chances are that they will be asymptomatic or have minor symptoms,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the National Covid task force.