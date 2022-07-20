scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Maharashtra reported 9-fold rise in Covid cases last month

But the case fatality rate (CFR) was low as 0.06 per cent, according to data provided by the state public health department.

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 11:30:57 pm
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Mumbai. (Express file photo)

In June, Maharashtra recorded a nine-fold rise in Covid-19 cases over May. The state also witnessed the most deaths in a month since March.

But the case fatality rate (CFR) — the ratio between deaths and confirmed or reported cases of a specific disease or medical condition within a given time — was low as 0.06 per cent, according to data provided by the state public health department.

In February, 782 of the 1,44,596 diagnosed patients in Maharashtra succumbed to Covid-19, showing a CFR of 0.54 per cent. With the flattening of the pandemic curve in March, the total Covid cases dropped to 8,319 with 31 deaths, which is 0.37 per cent CFR. Next month, the cases dropped further to 3,708 with 16 deaths and the CFR stood at 0.43 per cent. But as the state started witnessing a sudden surge in May, indicating a possible fourth wave, the number of cases rose to 8,212 with five deaths. The CFR was 0.06 per cent.

In June, the total cases climbed to 77,949 but the CFR remained constant at 0.06 per cent in the state. “Mumbai reported the most deaths (37) in the state in June. The CFR also shot up to 0.09 per cent — higher than the state’s average,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the Covid death committee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Till June, the state recorded a CFR of 0.19 per cent as compared to 1.87 per cent in 2021.

“We always witness a rise in fatalities two-three weeks after hitting a peak in the pandemic curve. Similarly, the lastest surge started in May and the fatality rate got reflected in June,” said Supe.

Although the proportion of breakthrough infections and reinfections has increased, vaccination seem to continue to protect against moderate and severe disease, which helps contain deaths.

More from Mumbai

“Vaccines will confer sterilising immunity on everyone. They provide immunity against severe diseases and mortality. These are generation one vaccines made from the ancestral strain — it has never been claimed that vaccinated people will never get infected. If one gets infected, the chances are that they will be asymptomatic or have minor symptoms,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the National Covid task force.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement