The Bombay High Court on Friday direct the state government to file a reply in a petition moved by activist Vernon Gonsalves challenging his arrest by Pune Police in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, for his alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist.

Gonsalves was arrested along with other activists Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, P Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha last year in the case. He has also moved a bail application before the high court, which will be heard on March 13.