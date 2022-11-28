Maharashtra reply sought to plea against protest FIR on Thackeray Sena leaders

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to reply to a plea that sought the quashing of an FIR registered against Ambadas Danve, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council; MP Arvind Sawant; MLA Bhaskar Jadhav; and other leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena who protested against the government.

Vitthal More, Navi Mumbai district president of the Sena, approached police on October 17 seeking permission for a protest on October 19 against the Eknath Shinde-led government. Police refused permission and said that in view of the “current political scenario” and the “previous political protests”, a gathering would lead to “violent situations and possible breach of the law and order situation”.

However, over 600 party workers gathered on October 19 and raised slogans against the BJP-Shinde Sena government and police. Police stopped the protests, according to the plea, creating “traffic nuisance” on the road and an FIR was registered at Navi Mumbai’s CBD Belapur station on the complaint of Chetan Ahire, a constable. The FIR mentioned offences punishable under Sections 143, 145 (being a member of unlawful assembly) 188 (disobedience to an order by a public servant) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Advocate Shubham Kahite, representing the Sena leaders, told a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and R N Laddha that the protest was not illegal and that the FIR was registered without proper application of mind but with the “sole intention to stifle the voice of the Opposition, which is fundamental to functional democracy”. He also said police had failed to show even a hint of violence, unrest or breach of peace during the protest.

Kahite also submitted that besides the Belapur case, another FIR was registered at the NRI Sagari police station against the same set of accused with the same offences.

The bench questioned how there were two FIRs for a single cause of action and directed additional public prosecutor J P Yagnik to file a reply before the next hearing on December 15.