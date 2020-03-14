Maharashtra: Renovation of ESIC hospital to finish by June, says health minister Tope

Eleven people were killed in the fire that broke out in the hospital, which had stored 20 LGP cylinders below a staircase without the requisite permissions. (File) Eleven people were killed in the fire that broke out in the hospital, which had stored 20 LGP cylinders below a staircase without the requisite permissions. (File)

THE REPAIR and renovation of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital at Marol in Andheri (East), which was gutted in a fire on December 17, 2018, will be completed by June, Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed the state Assembly on Friday.

The statement was in response to Versova MLA Bharati Lavekar’s question if services in the hospital had resumed since the fire. She asked if the closure of services had forced patients to turn to private hospitals, putting an additional financial burden on them.

In reply, Tope said the state government did not control the hospital, which came under ESIC. He added that according to a letter received from the ESIC regional office in Mumbai on February 6, NBCC India had been tasked with the repair and renovation of the hospital. Work is expected to be completed by June.

