Maharashtra releases Rs 8 crore more for wildlife treatment centre

The Maharashtra government has disbursed another installment of funds – Rs 8.48 crore — towards the first phase of the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), which is under construction in Bavdhan in Pune. The treatment centre is an unique multispeciality hospital for injured and disabled wild animals.

In November 2018, the government had approved establishing a treatment centre on a 22-acre plot in Bavdhan. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 87 crore. It includes setting up of speciality treatment centres and post-treatment recovery centres for deer, antelope, and mammals in phase one. The total cost of this phase is Rs 23 crore.

Work for phase one of the project also includes road construction, fire safety, a veterinary hospital building, electric and other civil works. The government has disbursed a total of Rs 14 crore in 2020 and 2021 for it.

Presently, 100 per cent work has been completed for the treatment and recovery centre for mammals, 93 per cent of work on the veterinary hospital has been completed, 79 per cent of road work has been completed, 79 per cent of work has been completed for the antelope treatment centre, and 45 per cent on the deer treatment centre,

Approval for phase 2 of the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 47 crore, is awaited. The next phase includes treatment centres for felines, canines, primates, birds, and reptiles.