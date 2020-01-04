Maharashtra releases official holiday list, 10 extended weekends this year

An analysis of the official holiday list, released by the Maharashtra government for the year, shows that there will be 10 instances where people will get an additional holiday either before or after the normal two-day weekend. An analysis of the official holiday list, released by the Maharashtra government for the year, shows that there will be 10 instances where people will get an additional holiday either before or after the normal two-day weekend.

Traveling aficionados and leisure hunters in the state will be in for a treat this year which has at least 10 extended weekends.

As per the dates released by the state government, holidays that will precede or succeed weekend holidays would be Mahashivratri on February 21, which will fall on a Friday. The other days include Mahavir Jayanti on April 6 (Monday), Good Friday on April 10 (Friday), Maharashtra Din on May 1 (Friday), Ramzan on May 25 (Monday), Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Monday), Eid-E-Milad on October 30 (Friday), Diwali on November 16 (Monday), Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 30 (Monday) and Christmas on December 25 (Friday).

Residents of the state can also enjoy the privilege of 12 extended weekends of four and five days if they opt to take an official leave for one day in between. The longest could be of five days if a person takes a holiday on April 3 (Friday) a day after Ram Navami on April 2 (Thursday). The leave can be clubbed with Mahavir Jayanti holiday which falls on April 6 (Monday).

Meanwhile, four public holidays will fall on Saturdays. They include Eid-ul-Zuha (August 1), Independence Day (August 15), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 22), Diwali Laxmi Puja (November 14).

