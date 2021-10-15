scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
MUST READ

Maharashtra relaxes upper limit for rallies in closed spaces

On Friday, the Shiv Sena will hold its annual Dussehra rally in Shanmukhanand hall with 1,300 people in attendance, while BJP leader Pankaja Munde will address a rally at Bhagwangad in Beed district. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also address Swayamsevaks on Dussehra.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 15, 2021 3:55:41 am
mumbai news, mumbai rape, maharashtra women safety, mumbai rape newsMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Ahead of political rallies on Dussehra, the Maharashtra government has relaxed the upper limit of 200 attendees at gatherings and functions in closed spaces. However, the order that the gatherings should be organised with 50 per cent capacity of the closed spaces remains.

On Friday, the Shiv Sena will hold its annual Dussehra rally in Shanmukhanand hall with 1,300 people in attendance, while BJP leader Pankaja Munde will address a rally at Bhagwangad in Beed district. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also address Swayamsevaks on Dussehra.

Click here for more

The government issued an order on October 8 relaxing the upper limit of people attending gatherings in closed spaces.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement