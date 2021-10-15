Maharashtra relaxes upper limit for rallies in closed spaces

Ahead of political rallies on Dussehra, the Maharashtra government has relaxed the upper limit of 200 attendees at gatherings and functions in closed spaces. However, the order that the gatherings should be organised with 50 per cent capacity of the closed spaces remains.

On Friday, the Shiv Sena will hold its annual Dussehra rally in Shanmukhanand hall with 1,300 people in attendance, while BJP leader Pankaja Munde will address a rally at Bhagwangad in Beed district. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also address Swayamsevaks on Dussehra.

The government issued an order on October 8 relaxing the upper limit of people attending gatherings in closed spaces.