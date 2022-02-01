Maharashtra relaxes more Covid restrictions, parks and beaches to open in 11 dists

The Maharashtra government on Monday further eased Covid restrictions across the state, allowing national parks, safaris and all tourist spots to remain open as per regular timings. It has also allowed spas to remain operational with 50 per cent capacity and has removed all restrictions on the number of persons allowed at funerals.

Additional leeway has been given to 11 districts, including Mumbai, where more than 90 per cent of the population has been vaccinated with the first dose and 70 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Beaches, gardens and parks will now be allowed to remain open in Mumbai and 10 other districts including Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri,Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur.

Amusement parks, theme parks, swimming pools and water parks will be allowed to remain open in these districts with 50 per cent capacity. Theatre and restaurants have also been allowed to remain open as per timings decided by local district authorities with 50 per cent capacity.

Marriages are now allowed to have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 guests, whichever is lower.

The new guidelines also allow the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to decide on restrictions on movement during night hours between 11 pm to 5 am. The DDMA may also permit up to 25 percent audience in competitive sports and other activities, including horse racing.

The new order states that the DDMA may also allow opening of local tourist spots as well as weekly bazaars with reasonable restrictions.