Maharashtra relaxes Covid restrictions further in Mumbai, other districts

The Maharashtra government has further eased Covid-19 restrictions, allowing shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts, including Mumbai, to operate at 100% capacity. However, the state government said unvaccinated persons will still not be allowed to use public modes of transport like trains and buses.

Maximum relaxations have been granted to Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Wardha, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur, where Covid-19 cases are lowest, and which have been categorised as ‘List A’ areas.

These decisions were taken by the State Executive Committee in a meeting held on February 25 and will be effective from March 4. For those fully vaccinated against Covid-19, there will be no restrictions for inter-state and intra-state movement. However, if someone is not fully vaccinated, the person has to get a negative Covid (RT-PCR) report of a test taken in a 72-hour span before inter-state travel.

The directive states that offline classes will resume in all academic institutions, including pre-schools and anganwadis.

A civic body or district where more than 90 per cent residents have taken the first dose of vaccine and more than 70 per cent have taken the second dose is categorised as a ‘List A’ district. These places should also have a positivity rate lower than 10 per cent.