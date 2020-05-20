Maharashtra: Relaxations not enough to restart industries, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar further said that previously, incentive schemes were implemented to encourage industries to set up units in backward and underdeveloped areas of the state. Pawar further said that previously, incentive schemes were implemented to encourage industries to set up units in backward and underdeveloped areas of the state.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed concern that the relaxations that the state had granted during the lockdown was not enough to help kickstart industries in Maharashtra. He also said that the government needed to work out an action plan to accommodate the unemployed youth of the state in the industrial sector.

“The relaxations that are being granted are not enough. Since the labourers have returned to their native places both within and outside the state, factories are not able to start their operations. We need to plan to see how the labourers can return to work. Also, an action plan should be prepared to accommodate the unemployed youth of the state,” Pawar said during discussions with Uddhav on the the Covid-19 situation.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Transport Minister Anil Parab among others. Pawar further said that previously, incentive schemes were implemented to encourage industries to set up units in backward and underdeveloped areas of the state. “On these lines, the state should come out with a policy with new incentives,” he added.

The NCP chief also said that the ministers and officials should start attending offices to instil confidence among the people that the situation is returning to normal. “Transport services have been disrupted due to the lockdown. We need to take gradual steps to restart road transport and a time-bound plan should be chalked out to restore air and rail services,” he suggested.

Pawar also suggested that the government should ensure effective communication on lockdown relaxations and create more awareness on preventive measures. “The situation will become normal by relaxing lockdown norms. For this, the government, on a daily basis, should provide information about the relaxations to the people. Shops, offices and private establishments should be opened in phases.”

He suggested a study group or committee be set up to take timely measures to ensure that students, teachers and educational institutes do not suffer.

