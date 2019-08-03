Maharashtra: Rejected invite from Sena chief’s PA to join party, says Vijay Wadettiwar

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Friday said he had rejected an invite from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistant to join the ruling party. He further claimed he had not received any call from “Varsha or Matoshree” with offers to join the BJP or the Shiv Sena.

Advertising

Varsha is the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while Matoshree is the home of Thackeray in Mumbai.

“I have not got calls from Varsha or Matoshree. I had received 20-24 calls from Uddhav Thackeray’s PA Milind Narvekar. I picked up just two calls and I straight away rejected his offer to join the party (Sena),” Wadettiwar said in Nagpur.

Speaking on Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh Yatra, Wadettiwar said the programme was a “yatra of misdeeds” as the state government had failed to provide relief to farmers and other sections of society across all fronts. Unemployment had increased, industries were shutting down, and farmers were still waiting for their loans to be written off, the senior leader alleged. PTI