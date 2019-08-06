Maharashtra: Reintroduce oral exams in Classes IX to XII, school education panel recommends

A committee formed by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department to rethink the assessment pattern for Classes IX to XII in schools and junior colleges has recommended reintroduction of oral exams and the 80:20 marking pattern for board examinations.

On July 8, the department had issued a government resolution (GR) announcing the formation of a committee that will study the evaluation norms of different educational boards. The committee was required to submit its report within 10 days, but it submitted the report last week.

“The committee strongly recommended that internal evaluation was in the interest of students and it is necessary. Other boards have their own policy of internal evaluation. Because of the scrapping of internal examination last year, state board students have suffered. In the July examination, the percentage of students re-appearing for exams increased and many also couldn’t qualify to appear for JEE or NEET examinations,” a member of the committee said.

The committee also recommended that the 80:20 pattern be introduced. The proposal now lies with the school education minister.

After the department had scrapped internal assessments for Class X board (SSC) examinations this year, the pass percentage of students had slipped by over 12 per cent. This created a disparity in the percentages between students of SSC and other boards, such as ICSE and CBSE, propelling the department to mull over its decision.

State education secretary Suvarna Kharat told The Indian Express that no decision had been taken on the recommendations so far.