Maharashtra govt regularises ‘squatters’ in MHADA’s transit shelters

AHEAD of elections, the Maharashtra government on Monday regularised unauthorised occupants in 56 transit camps belonging to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) across Mumbai.

In doing so, the Devendra Fadnavis-led state cabinet went against its own law department’s observation that such a move would be “unconstitutional” and might also amount to contempt of court. The state’s finance department has also raised objections to the move.

The contentious regularisation policy is the second major pre-poll housing largesse after the move to rehouse even those residing in shanties constructed beyond the cut-off date of January 1, 2000.

Of the total 21,135 transit tenements meant to temporarily house those residents of perilously run-down cessed buildings in South and Central Mumbai, nearly 40 per cent or 8,448 are illegally occupied.

A 2010 MHADA survey had come across two kinds of illegal occupants, those who have purchased the tenancy rights from the original tenants by way of a power of attorney or an unregistered transfer deed, and those who have

simply encroached on the public property.

According to the state housing department, there are 3,802 cases (out of 8,448) where the tenancy rights had been purchased, while the remaining 4,646 cases are plain encroachment cases.

The government’s latest move would not only ensure that these families no longer face the threat of eviction, but will also be eligible for a new house in a redevelopment project, just as the original tenant would have been. The law department has opposed this.

In an official communication shared with the cabinet, the law department has argued that “doing so would violate Article 14 of the Indian Constitution”. Article 14 pertains to equality before law and equal protection of the laws.

Contending that going ahead with the move would be “inappropriate”, the state’s legal advisers also warned that this could amount to “contempt of court”. The law department, in the official note, has mentioned ongoing cases in the Bombay High Court, where the state had been directed to evict squatters in transit camps. The finance department, too, concurred with the legal viewpoint.

MHADA’s 180-225-sq ft transit camp tenements, from Colaba to Dahisar, are meant to provide temporary accommodation to those who have vacated their decrepit buildings constructed by the housing board. In a dilemma, typical of Mumbai’s 19,000-odd cessed buildings, residents have often end up languishing in such transit tenements for as many as four decades or more.

This is owing to the fact that the MHADA, which charges a repair cess from such tenants for rebuilding or repairing the old structures, often fails to do so due to the restrictions imposed by the characteristically small plots in the island city.

In several such cases, the original tenants have moved out of the transit camps after illegally selling their rights. MHADA’s wait-list of tenants who are yet to be rehabilitated has over 2,000 families on it, the oldest of whom had vacated their homes way back in 1978.

On Tuesday, the state cabinet approved a policy to redevelop these transit camps itself. Instead of waiting to be re-accommodated in planned habitats in their original cessed buildings, the bonafide tenants will now be offered free-of-cost owned accommodation in the redeveloped transit camp buildings. Those who have illegally purchased tenancy rights would have to pay construction and infrastructure cost for the redeveloped tenements, while encroachers lacking any paper work to show for their unauthorised occupation will have to cough up a 25 per cent penalty, calculated on the basis of ready reckoner rates, over and above the construction and infrastructure costs.

Mumbai’s new development control regulations have increased the floor space index (FSI) for the redevelopment of transit camps. Responding to the law department’s objection, the state’s housing department took a stance that the High Court will be apprised of the regularisation policy, before implementing it, which was approved by the cabinet.

Maharashtra’s Housing Minister Prakash Mehta told The Indian Express that the government will submit an affidavit to the High Court, detailing the redevelopment plan. “The redevelopment will also lead to creation of more public affordable houses,” he said.

The government has justified the move saying apart from rehabilitation of the existing tenants, the move would also lead to generation of 4,500 new affordable houses — including 2,505 meant for the economically weaker sections, 1,745 for the middle income sections, and 250 in the higher-income group.