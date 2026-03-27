Maharashtra to regularise pre-2011 residential encroachments, Mumbai excluded

Families residing on such excluded lands will be considered for alternative housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (File Photo)

In a major policy decision aimed at addressing housing concerns of economically weaker sections, the Maharashtra government has decided to regularise residential encroachments existing as of January 1, 2011, across the state, excluding Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts.

Officials said the move is intended to provide legal stability to millions of families living in such settlements. With the government stating that it will crack down against illegal migrants the new policy explicitly states that the benefit will not extend to non Indian citizens, with authorities directed to initiate police action in such cases.

Under the policy, residential encroachments up to 500 sq ft will be regularised free of cost. For areas beyond this limit, occupants will have to pay 10 percent of the prevailing market value as occupancy charges. Encroachments on ecologically and socially sensitive lands such as riverbeds, canals, grazing lands, forests, roads, playgrounds, cemeteries and plots reserved for public amenities like schools and hospitals will not be eligible for regularisation.