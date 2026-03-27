Maharashtra to regularise pre-2011 residential encroachments, Mumbai excluded

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In a major policy decision aimed at addressing housing concerns of economically weaker sections, the Maharashtra government has decided to regularise residential encroachments existing as of January 1, 2011, across the state, excluding Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts.
Officials said the move is intended to provide legal stability to millions of families living in such settlements. With the government stating that it will crack down against illegal migrants the new policy explicitly states that the benefit will not extend to non Indian citizens, with authorities directed to initiate police action in such cases.
Under the policy, residential encroachments up to 500 sq ft will be regularised free of cost. For areas beyond this limit, occupants will have to pay 10 percent of the prevailing market value as occupancy charges. Encroachments on ecologically and socially sensitive lands such as riverbeds, canals, grazing lands, forests, roads, playgrounds, cemeteries and plots reserved for public amenities like schools and hospitals will not be eligible for regularisation.
Families residing on such excluded lands will be considered for alternative housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the decision aligns with the state’s Housing for All policy and the broader Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision. “No needy family should remain without shelter. This step will bring stability to millions of households. The progress of implementation will be reviewed every three months,” he said.
To implement the policy, the government will set up committees at multiple levels, including district, sub divisional and tehsil levels, to streamline approvals and verification. A 17 member committee headed by the district guardian minister will oversee execution, while constituency level panels will be chaired by local MLAs.
The government has capped the maximum regularisation at 1,500 sq ft. Any excess area will be subject to demolition. In cases where part of the structure is used for commercial purposes, 25 percent of the market value will be charged.
Beneficiaries will not be allowed to sell, transfer or change land use of the regularised property for five years, failing which the allotment will be cancelled. Proof such as voter lists, electricity bills or property tax receipts prior to January 1, 2011, along with one year of recent residence proof, will be required to qualify.
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