Maharashtra reduces working hours of women cops to 8 hours from 12

Updated: September 24, 2021 1:39:57 pm
Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey announced Friday that the police force will implement eight-hour shifts for women personnel. While this has already been implemented in some places, the DGP said such shifts will soon be made the norm across the state in a phased manner.
An official said several women constables had approached the state police chief pointing out that their duty hours often extended well beyond the stipulated twelve hours, which affected their family life.
Pandey is learnt to have consulted other senior officials before deciding to act. An official said eight-hour shifts have already been successfully implemented for women police personnel in Nagpur, Pune, Amravati and most recently in Navi Mumbai.
An officer said it was encouraging that the move has worked well in the state’s four metropolitan cities where a higher number of police personnel is often required, adding that it will most likely be implemented across the state within the next month.
