Maharashtra: Nod to reduce Governor’s scope in appointment of V-Cs

The state Cabinet on Wednesday passed a proposal to reduce the scope of Governor in appointment of vice-chancellor of various universities in the state and also created a post of pro-chancellor for Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

The proposal will go to the Governor for approval after it’s passed by the state legislature.

While the BJP protested the move and threatened an agitation, the state government said that the changes are based on the Sukhdeo Thorat committee recommendations. Thorat was head of the University Grants commission.

At present, the Governor, who is also the chancellor of all universities in the state, selects a vice-chancellor. A committee suggest five names to the government and the Governor selects one among them. The Raj Bhavan also has a say in the appointment of members for the search committee.

Now, the government will shortlist two names for vice-chancellor and send them to the Governor. For selection of pro vice-chancellor, the government will shortlist three names and send them to the Governor.

A Raj Bhavan official said, “The law needs to be changed and it will have to be approved by the Governor. He will not sanction this and the government’s plans won’t materialise.”