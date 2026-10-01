Maharashtra overhauls redevelopment rules: Video recording, 2-year completion now mandatory

Under the revised rules, only the elected managing committee can take a decision on the society's redevelopment. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The Maharashtra government has tightened rules around the redevelopment of cooperative housing societies, making the process more closely supervised and transparent for members by making video recording during key meetings compulsory and setting a two-year deadline for the completion of the projects.

The new framework, issued by the Cooperation Department on September 30, replaces the July 4, 2019 government resolution, and subsequent circulars issued under it.

What changes now?

Under the revised rules, only the elected managing committee can take a decision on the society’s redevelopment.

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At least one-fifth of the society’s members can submit an application seeking a Special General Body Meeting to decide the redevelopment proposal. While the meeting requires a two-thirds quorum to take place, a preliminary decision needs approval of at least 51 percent of the society’s total members (who can be physically present) for the redevelopment work to proceed.