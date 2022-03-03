First time since pandemic began, Maharashtra records zero Covid deaths

FOR THE first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Maharashtra reported zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Maharashtra had reported its first Covid-19 fatality on March 17, 2020, when a 64-year-old Mumbai resident succumbed to the infection. The senior citizen with a travel history of Dubai developed bilateral pneumonia and cardiac complications, which led to his death. It was the third Covid-19 death in India. Soon, the state became the epicenter of the pandemic with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

“We have come a long way in the battle against Covid-19. Now, we can call it ‘endemic’,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the Covid-19 death committee. “But we must maintain our vigilance on the new variants,” he added.

On Wednesday, the state reported 544 new Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Mumbai also recorded zero Covid-19 deaths for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, and 100 new cases.

The test positivity rate – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted in Mumbai – stood at 0.47 per cent in Mumbai with 20,981 tests conducted.

As per the data provided by the state, in the first wave, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.59 per cent, which dropped to 1.78 per cent in the second wave. In the third wave, it was below 1 per cent. The highest number of deaths was recorded last year during the second wave.

“In all the three waves, most of the deaths have been reported among the elderly, those above 50 years, with severe co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, kidney ailments or other immuno-compromised ailments,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

In the third wave, most of the deaths were reported among unvaccinated people. The Indian Express on February 12 reported that a cross-sectional study conducted by the state Health department, involving 8,266 Covid-19 infected patients during the peak of the third wave, showed that the fatality rate among those who were vaccinated stood at 0.66 per cent while the fatality rate among the unvaccinated was over three times higher, at 2.1 per cent.