Maharashtra records second highest number of Covid deaths

MAHARASHTRA ON Sunday recorded the second highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began last year. A total of 974 deaths were reported on Sunday. The highest fatality count was on April 28 this year — with 985 deaths reported then.

As per the figures provided by the government on Sunday, of the 974 deaths reported, 415 occurred in the last 48 hours and 253 in the last week. The rest 306 are from the period before last week. Of the 306 deaths, 80 occurred in Nagpur, 49 in Pune and 34 in Kolhapur.

In Mumbai, 60 deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total deaths in the city to 14,224. The state has so far recorded 81,486 deaths. The case fatality rate is 1.52 per cent.

As per the data, 59,318 patients were discharged on Sunday. A total of 34,389 new cases were reported in the state. Until Sunday, out of 31103991 laboratory samples, 5378452 tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently, 3491981 people are in home quarantine and 28398 are in institutional quarantine across the state.