Maharashtra records most fatalities in a month since March

Maharashtra, which is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, recorded 46 fatalities in June, the most in a month since March. More than 70 per cent of these deaths — 33 — have been recorded in Mumbai.

With the flattening of the pandemic curve, the state only reported 9,185 cases with five deaths in May — the lowest Covid-19 fatality rate reported since the beginning of the outbreak in March 2020. But as cases climbed, indicating the possible onset of a fourth wave, Covid deaths increased nine-fold compared to previous months in the state. As of June 26, the state registered a total of 74,499 new Covid-19 cases with 46 deaths.

Although the number of deaths has climbed, public health officials say the trend isn’t concerning as the case fatality rate remains as low as 0.06 per cent.

“Most of the deceased patients were elderly and had several underlying health issues like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac and kidney ailments, among others. Due to these health issues, their health condition deteriorates faster,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Though recent reports indicate the presence of new Omicron variants in a few cities across the country, they are unlikely to become ‘variants of concern’, say doctors.

Anticipating further spread of the virus, as seen in the last three pandemic waves, the public health department is making logistic arrangements to handle increased flow of patients. But as the severity of the infection is mild, most patients are recovering in home quarantine.

“The new variants of Omicron — BA.4 and BA.5 — are causing the spike in cases. It is expected that it will spread further but that’s the nature of a virus. But our focus should be on the hospitalisation and death rates, which are still under control,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.